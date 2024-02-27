Madaar, Crystal Lagoons To Develop 45-Feddan Lagoon At Azha North Resort

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Madaar, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, has announced a strategic partnership with Crystal Lagoons, the global leader in artificial lagoon technology, to develop a 45-feddan crystalline lagoon at the Azha North resort in Ras El Hekma at the North Coast.

The resort, which covers an area of 250 feddan, will feature the swimmable lagoon as its main attraction, offering a variety of aquatic and sports activities for its residents.

Ahmed Ehab, CEO of Madaar, said that Azha North is the group's second project in collaboration with Crystal Lagoons. The first project, a 6.73-hectare lagoon in Azha Ain Sokhna, is the largest in Egypt on the Red Sea and is powered by Crystal Lagoons technology.

He added that the lagoon in Azha North will be expanded to 19.5 hectares upon completion, allowing residents to enjoy water sports such as swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding, with a stunning view of the Red Sea.