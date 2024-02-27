Amir Heads To France On Official Visit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the homeland on Tuesday morning, heading to the French capital, Paris, on a state visit.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.