Amir Heads To France On Official Visit

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the homeland on Tuesday morning, heading to the French capital, Paris, on a state visit.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
