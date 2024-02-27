Umrahme Collaborates with Saudi Arabia’s “Nusuk” Platform to Host a Groundbreaking Virtual Pilgrimage Experience in Dubai

(MENAFN- EmailWire) With accreditation from Nusuk, Saudi Arabia’s official integrated digital platform for Hajj and Umrah, Umrahme continues redefining the way pilgrims plan and experience their sacred Umrah journey



Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Umrahme joined forces with Nusuk, the official digital platform for Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia, to host a landmark event at Dubai Festival City from February 14th to 17th. Featuring a cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) experience, the event offered attendees the extraordinary opportunity to traverse the spiritual landscapes of Makkah and Madinah without stepping outside of Dubai.



The VR experience gave attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the sacred atmospheres of the Holy Cities, offering an invaluable perspective particularly to those who have not yet undertaken the sacred pilgrimage. This immersive journey not only brought the essence of Umrah closer to the audience but also showcased the technological advancements in enhancing religious experiences.



Owned by parent company Traveazy Group, Umrahme officially launched its B2C booking platform in October of 2023, making it the first fully digitalized Umrah booking platform in the region. Prior to that, Umrahme had already achieved significant success as a key player in the Umrah B2B travel market, earning the title of “E-Business of the Year” in 2022 for its unique approach to B2B Umrah bookings.



Furthermore, Umrahme has received full accreditation by Nusuk. Umrahme’s integration with Nusuk promises a complete end-to-end digital solution for travelers in planning and managing their Umrah pilgrimage. In line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the recent changes and easing in visa regulations, these developments also allow Umrahme to help pilgrims navigate the Umrah and visa process painlessly and efficiently.



Commenting on the event, Mohammed Bin Mahfouz, CEO of Umrahme, stated: "Our goal is to make the Umrah journey as effortless as possible, so pilgrims can focus less on planning and more on spirituality. We achieve this by offering an end-to-end digital platform that simplifies the Umrah booking process by leveraging the best of modern digital technology for the convenience of our customers and pilgrims, while steadfastly preserving our rich heritage and religious traditions.”



“This event is a testament to that commitment. By leveraging cutting-edge VR technology, we aim to make the spiritual journey of Umrah more accessible and immersive. Our partnership with Nusuk is crucial in realizing this vision, as we work together to simplify the pilgrimage process and enrich the spiritual journey for all Muslims," he continued.



Throughout the event, which was open to the public, attendees also had the exclusive opportunity to book Umrah packages with Umrahme at special discounted rates, demonstrating Umrahme's commitment to making spiritual journeys more accessible to all.



This landmark event marks a significant milestone in spiritual tourism, driven by the innovative efforts of Umrahme and Nusuk. It underscores a shared vision of enhancing the Umrah experience through cutting-edge technology and collaborative initiatives between the public and private sectors.



