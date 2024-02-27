QIA injects more than USD1B into venture capital sector

(MENAFN) The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) announced plans on Monday to allocate more than USD1 billion towards international and regional capital funds, signaling a strategic initiative to bolster the venture capital sector and nurture emerging companies across Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani unveiled the initiative, highlighting the QIA's commitment to exclusively invest in venture capital funds as part of the newly established "holding fund." Reuters reported that the fund will refrain from investing in private equity or debt instruments.



The primary objective of this venture capital-focused fund is to generate commercial returns in line with market standards while aligning with the QIA's overarching mission of securing sustainable, long-term returns for the people of Qatar. This initiative underscores Qatar's dedication to fostering a vibrant ecosystem for venture capital and supporting the growth of emerging companies within the region.



According to statements from the QIA, the holding fund seeks to attract international companies specializing in venture capital and entrepreneurs to Qatar and other Arab Gulf nations. By leveraging international expertise in venture capital and providing support to local and regional venture capitalists and business founders, the fund aims to catalyze the sustainable development of the venture capital landscape and contribute to the overall economic growth of the region.



The establishment of this venture capital fund underscores Qatar's strategic vision to diversify its investment portfolio and stimulate innovation-driven economic growth. By channeling significant resources into the venture capital sector, Qatar aims to position itself as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, attracting both local and international talent while fostering a conducive environment for the growth of emerging businesses. This initiative aligns with broader efforts across the GCC to promote economic diversification and reduce dependence on traditional sectors, signaling a significant step towards building a more dynamic and resilient economy in the region.

