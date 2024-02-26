CM Yogi Casts First Vote In RS Polls, SP MLA Votes For BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 27 (IANS) Voting began for the ten Rajya Sabha seats in the Vidhan Bhawan with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casting the first vote.

The chief minister displayed the victory sign after casting his vote.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh, who represents the Gauriganj Assembly seat in Amethi, cross-voted in favour of BJP.

He said,“It is not against any party. It is a voice of conscience,” and went on to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Singh was absent form the Samajwadi Party dinner on Monday night but later attended the dinner hosted by the chief minister.

Another SP MLA Abhay Singh was also seen with him.