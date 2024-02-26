Israeli Occupation Has Gone Too Far, Violating Every Human Right- Safadi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, participated in Monday's United Nations Human Rights Council's high-level session, in its fifty-fifth regular session in Geneva.



During the session, Safadi condemned Israeli occupation violations against Gaza saying, "Israel has exceeded the limits, violating every human right," according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also underlined the need for international intervention to safeguard the Palestinians, and preserve the credibility of international humanitarian law "that is supposed to stand for all people, not to be selectively applied based on the identity of the oppressed and the power of the oppressor".

"The Palestinian infant has a right to have milk that is denied by the Israeli occupation. Palestinian mothers and fathers, young and old people, have the right to life, freedom, and statehood that are denied by the occupation," he added.



The foreign minister also highlighted the hardships and oppressions faced by Palestinians in the West Bank, including in Jerusalem.

Safadi also expressed the Kingdom's commitment to ending the occupation, achieving justice, implementing international law, and securing peace.

The top diplomat also highlighted Jordan's efforts to address the legislative gaps and promote the human rights situation for all. He also expressed appreciation to the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the president of the Human Rights Council for their efforts.



