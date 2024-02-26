Legendary Indian Ghazal Singer Passes Away At 72 After A Prolonged Illness

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Indian/Telegram

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away at the age of 72 after battling a prolonged illness. The saddening news was confirmed by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, on Monday, February 26.

The late singer, widely celebrated for his soulful performances and ghazals, left an indelible mark with timeless classics such as“Chitthi Aayi Hai” and“Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein.” Over decades, his illustrious career touched countless hearts, cementing his legacy in the realm of music.

Born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas embarked on his musical journey with the release of his ghazal album“Aahat” in 1980. Rapidly, he became synonymous with ghazal music in India. His notable contribution to Bollywood includes the iconic track“Chitthi Aayee Hai” from Sanjay Dutt's film“Naam,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt, which resonated deeply with audiences, evoking strong emotions.

Pankaj Udhas's iconic track“Chitthi Aayee Hai” from the film“Naam,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt, has captured the hearts of millions of Afghan fans, fostering emotional connections among the youth in the country. Its profound resonance with audiences evokes strong emotions, making it a cherished and unforgettable melody.

Over the years, Pankaj Udhas released numerous albums and performed in countless live concerts, further elevating his popularity in the music industry. His contributions were recognized with India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, a testament to his immense talent and impact.

In 1982, Pankaj Udhas married Farida Udhas. Together, they were blessed with two children, Reva Udhas and Nayaab Udhas, forming a loving family unit alongside his illustrious music career.

