Bulgaria To Develop Cooperation With Ukraine In Military, Energy Sectors - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgaria will develop military-technical and energy cooperation with Ukraine, as well as make efforts to open transit corridors for the export of Ukrainian agricultural produce.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Nikolay Denkov, who spoke at a joint briefing with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We especially emphasize our countries' military-technical cooperation, and we will also develop cooperation in the field of energy. We will continue to make efforts to ensure food security and open transit corridors for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products," said Denkov.

He assured that Bulgaria will support Ukraine on its way to the EU and NATO and is ready to share its experience and expert opinions in this regard.

The head of the Bulgarian government noted that Bulgaria supports the EU's efforts to ramp up pressure on Russia in order to limit its ability to wage war.

"Only Russia and its leadership are responsible for this terrible war and its consequences. We believe that the aggressor must be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and for the violation of international humanitarian law. We hope for fruitful cooperation between the ministries of justice of our countries. It is for this reason that the Minister of Justice of Bulgaria is part of our delegation today," the Bulgarian Prime Minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 26, Denkov kicked off a visit to Ukraine together with other members of the Bulgarian government.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolay Denkov agreed on expanding the development of logistics and infrastructure.