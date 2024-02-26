Military Intel Spox Praises Ukraine-Made Sych Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (GUR) have destroyed Russian military equipment worth over $100 million with the help of Ukrainian-made Sych UAVs.
That's according to the GUR spokesman, Andriy Yusov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"Sych drones have proven themselves really well on the battlefield. GUR operators alone have destroyed more than $100 million worth of enemy equipment with the help of Ukrainian-made Sychs,” Yusov said.
Initially conceived as a reconnaissance UAV, the Sych has been modified to become a strike and recon UAV. Read also:
Over 95% of drones
out of million targeted for 2024 to be manufactured in Ukraine - Vice PM
The GUR official noted that the drone boasts of an up to 50-km operational range, being capable of hitting enemy manpower, armored fighting vehicles, and e-warfare systems.
He noted that the Russia has been quickly developing own manufacture of drones, copycatting multiple solutions designed by Ukraine.
Also, the enemy is now actively employing FPV drones on the frontlines, also setting up their production, including with the use of imported components. Read also:
Kamyshin: Ukraine not inferior to Russia in production of Shahed drones
"The enemy's drone fleet poses a serious threat, so Ukraine needs to move forward and not remain idle," the GUR representative emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov called on Ukrainians to join a fundraising effort to produce more Sych drones.
MENAFN26022024000193011044ID1107901993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.