Military Intel Spox Praises Ukraine-Made Sych Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (GUR) have destroyed Russian military equipment worth over $100 million with the help of Ukrainian-made Sych UAVs.

That's according to the GUR spokesman, Andriy Yusov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Sych drones have proven themselves really well on the battlefield. GUR operators alone have destroyed more than $100 million worth of enemy equipment with the help of Ukrainian-made Sychs,” Yusov said.

Initially conceived as a reconnaissance UAV, the Sych has been modified to become a strike and recon UAV.

Over 95% ofout of million targeted for 2024 to be manufactured in Ukraine - Vice PM

The GUR official noted that the drone boasts of an up to 50-km operational range, being capable of hitting enemy manpower, armored fighting vehicles, and e-warfare systems.

He noted that the Russia has been quickly developing own manufacture of drones, copycatting multiple solutions designed by Ukraine.

Also, the enemy is now actively employing FPV drones on the frontlines, also setting up their production, including with the use of imported components.

Kamyshin: Ukraine not inferior to Russia in production of Shahed

"The enemy's drone fleet poses a serious threat, so Ukraine needs to move forward and not remain idle," the GUR representative emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov called on Ukrainians to join a fundraising effort to produce more Sych drones.