Amir Visits Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday visited the Web Summit Qatar 2024, being held in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

His Highness toured the pavilions of a number of major international tech companies, and was briefed on the latest developments in the field of innovation, digital initiatives and software. His Highness also listened to an explanation about the advanced digital and technological solutions of a number of major companies, participating institutions and emerging initiatives, in addition to the investment promotion initiative "Start from Qatar", which was designed to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in Qatar.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied, during the visit, by the President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs and senior officials.

