First State-Wide Estimation By Odisha Govt Puts Tiger Population At 30

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (IANS) The number of tigers in the forests of Odisha has increased to 30, along with eight cubs, as per the first All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-2024 report, which also confirmed locating the cubs.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised the sustained efforts of the state forest department resulting in a rise in the population of the tigers in the state.

“Glad to share that the first All Odisha Tiger Estimation report has established the presence of 30 tigers and 8 cubs in the forests of #Odisha, up from 20 reported during 2022. #Similipal Tiger Reserve is now home to 27 tigers. Commend @ForestDeptt for its sustained effort to create a hospitable habitat for our national animal to flourish,” CM Patnaik posted on his X account on Monday.

Expressing stern discontent over the figures depicted in the All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022 report, the state government had announced to hold an annual survey for tiger estimation in the state last year.

“As per the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) report of 2022, minimum 17 tigers were camera trapped in Odisha, which was largely confined to the Similipal Tiger Reserve. In order to keep a close track of its tiger population and develop appropriate management strategy, the All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-2024 was conducted, which spanned across 47 forest divisions, and aimed at much more intensive state-level tiger monitoring,” said AOTE report.

The AOTE 2023-2024 report reveals that 1,432 camera traps were used during the survey in 47 forest divisions of the state between October 15, 2023 and February 10, 2024. The survey located 30 adult tigers and eight cubs below one year of age in the state forests. As many as 24 tigers have been estimated to be present in Similipal Tiger Reserve alone.

“A total of 27 unique adult tigers were camera trapped in Odisha during the AOTE exercise, comprising 14 females and 13 males. Evidence of another three adult tigers were also seen in the Similipal tiger reserve, which have not been camera trapped,” said the report.