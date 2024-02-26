Man Thrashed By Dog Owner, Bitten By Dog Multiple Times In South Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was thrashed by a man and bitten by his pet dog multiple times in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area for just asking him to tighten the dog's leash, police said on Monday.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, the victim Birmanand Shastri, a resident of Aya Nagar, stated that on February 15 post noon, he was walking towards his vehicle from his house when Jiwan Jyoti aka Guddu was walking with his pet dog.

"At that moment, the dog started barking at me, so I protested and asked Guddu to restrain the dog. He then blocked my path, punched me in the face, slapped me, and his dog bit my hand and leg," he said in the FIR registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

A senior police official said that after registering a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a probe has been initiated.

On Saturday, a two-year-old girl died after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in the Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane.