Aircraft Tire Market Worth US$ 4.3 Billion By 2032 – Exclusive Report By IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aircraft Tire Market Report by Product Type (Radial, Bias), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Sector (OEM, Replacement), Application (Commercial Aircraft, Non-Commercial Aircraft), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global aircraft tire market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Aircraft Tire Industry:

Increasing Aircraft Fleet:

The expansion of the global aircraft fleet is a significant factor driving the aircraft tire market. As the aviation industry continues to grow, fueled by increasing air travel demand, particularly in emerging economies, airlines are expanding their fleets to meet this surge. This expansion is not limited to commercial airlines but also includes cargo carriers, private aircraft, and military fleets. New aircraft deliveries and the replacement of older planes with more fuel-efficient models necessitate the procurement of new tires, directly impacting the demand for aircraft tires. Furthermore, the development of new airports and the expansion of existing ones to accommodate the growing air traffic contribute to the increased demand for aircraft tires, making fleet expansion a pivotal driver for the market.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in tire manufacturing play a pivotal role in driving the aircraft tire market. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to produce tires that are more durable, reliable, and capable of withstanding extreme conditions. The development of new materials and manufacturing techniques has led to improvements in tire tread patterns, sidewall designs, and overall tire composition, enhancing the performance and lifespan of aircraft tires. These advancements not only improve the safety and efficiency of air travel but also contribute to cost savings for airlines through reduced maintenance and replacement needs.

Regulatory Compliance :

Stringent safety regulations and maintenance standards are crucial drivers for the aircraft tire market. Aviation authorities worldwide impose strict regulations on tire quality and performance to ensure the safety of flights. These regulations mandate regular inspection, maintenance, and replacement of aircraft tires to meet safety standards, driving the demand for high-quality aircraft tires. Additionally, the need for airlines to maintain their operational efficiency and safety records encourages regular tire changes as part of preventive maintenance practices. The adherence to these safety and maintenance standards, coupled with the increasing focus on reducing the risk of tire failures during takeoff and landing, significantly influences the aircraft tire market's growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Aircraft Tire Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:





Radial Bias

Radial tires represent the largest segment as they minimize rolling resistance, which is crucial for reducing the energy required during take-off and landing.



By Platform:



Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Fixed wings dominate the market as aviation sector relies heavily on fixed wing platforms to transport passengers and goods.

By Sector:



OEM Replacement

OEM dominates the market as they manufacture and assemble new aircraft, including tires.

By Application:



Commercial Aircraft



Narrow Body Aircraft



Wide Body Aircraft



Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft Non-Commercial Aircraft

Commercial aircraft hold the largest market share due to rise in air travel demand.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the aircraft tire market is attributed to expanding air fleets, thus generating a substantial and consistent demand for tires.

Global Aircraft Tire Market Trends:

Presently, the increasing demand for air travel, driven by rising passenger traffic and cargo transportation, is fueling the demand for aircraft tires. As airlines expand their fleets and operate more flights to meet growing travel demands, there is a corresponding need for reliable and durable tires to ensure safe takeoffs, landings, and operations. Besides, airlines are increasingly prioritizing fuel efficiency to reduce operating costs and minimize environmental impact. Aircraft tire manufacturers are responding by developing lightweight and low rolling resistance tires that contribute to fuel savings. These fuel-efficient tires reduce fuel consumption and also enhance aircraft performance and extend tire lifespan.

