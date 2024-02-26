Belarusian President Strongly Advises Armenia Not To Take Hasty Decision

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko advised the Armenian
side not to hurry and not to make any sudden moves. He drew
attention to Armenia's contacts with France, Azernews reports.
"They communicate with Emmanuel Macron in France all the time.
Statements followed - France will help Armenia with air defence
systems, military, and economic assistance. So, they will take
Yerevan on their shoulders and carry it. No one will carry anyone.
You see what is happening in France. Therefore, the politicians in
Yerevan should wake up and, popularly speaking, they should not
lose what they have," advised the President of Belarus in the
course of communication with the media.
The President cited Georgia as an example: "Thank God, normal
relations are being established first of all with Russia, and with
us, the economy is rising. The West has tasted light bread.
Americans have already forgotten about Georgia. As soon as
Georgians started to move in the sense that this was their
independent and sovereign country, the West started to put pressure
on them. Including, first of all, the United States. So we should
draw the appropriate conclusion. No one in the West needs them.
There are thousands of problems there."
"Today, for example, in the US, Biden will support Ukraine,
Armenia, and so on. Tomorrow, the power will change, and Trump will
say, 'Look, I don't know you. My friends, I see you for the first
time!" he added.
The President once again urged not to lose what you hold in your
hands: "It's easy to get out, but it will be difficult to get in.
Georgia is an example again. Well, it left the CIS and all its
structures. Is it better for it? No. It is desirable to return. And
it is always more difficult to return. There is a loss of face, and
so on.
