A diplomatic dispute has erupted between Russia and Finland following the decision by the Ateneum Art Museum in Finland to alter the stated nationality of the renowned 19th-century Russian artist Ilya Repin to 'Ukrainian.' Moscow's diplomatic mission in Finland has criticized the move, deeming it as "counter to common sense." This development comes after the museum reportedly adjusted the description of Repin in response to contacts from Ukrainian activists.



Last week's reports of the nationality change mirror a similar incident in March 2023 when the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York also began listing Ilya Repin as Ukrainian.



Concurrently, the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, modified the description of Kazimir Malevich, a pioneer of the Suprematist art movement, stating that he was "born in Ukraine to parents of Polish origin" instead of identifying him as "Russian."



In response to the Ateneum Art Museum's decision, the Russian Embassy in Finland expressed surprise and criticized the move, asserting that it was solely based on the fact that Repin was born "on territory that Ukraine now considers its own." The embassy labeled the decision as "Russophobic" and an instance of "Russian culture cancellation."



The diplomats highlighted the inconsistency in the museum's stance, emphasizing that the Finnish institution had previously referred to Repin as 'Russian' during a major exhibition of his works in Helsinki in 2021. The nationality change has sparked concerns about the politicization of art and historical figures, raising questions about the broader implications for cultural narratives.



Ilya Repin, born in 1844 in the Kharkov Governate of the Russian Empire, studied at the Imperial Academy of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg. His acceptance into the academy was based on his paintings depicting a tour on the river Volga. Repin went on to become a prominent figure in the Russian cultural scene, maintaining lasting friendships with notable individuals like Leo Tolstoy. The controversy surrounding his nationality underscores the complexities of historical narratives and their interpretation in the context of geopolitical tensions.



