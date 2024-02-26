Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh Resigns

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has handed his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas, Al Jazeera reported quoting Reuters news agency.

Shtayyeh, who has headed the Palestinian Authority's (PA's) 18th government since his appointment in March 2019, submitted his resignation at the opening of Monday's PA government meeting in Ramallah.

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh said he was moved to step down due to the“unprecedented escalation” in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and the“war, genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip”.

Shtayyeh noted there are“efforts to make the [Palestinian Authority] an administrative and security authority without political influence, and the PA will continue to struggle to embody the state on the land of Palestine despite the occupation.”

“I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in Gaza and the need for a Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on Palestinian unity,” he added.