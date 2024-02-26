Palestinian Entity Launches Aid Campaign In Commemoration Of Kuwait's Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Micro Finance and Capacity Building Foundation (WAFA), in cooperation with Kuwait's International Mercy Society, carried out a relief aid campaign in commemoration of Kuwait's national celebrations.

The campaign titled "Kuwait Mercy 3" took place with the presence of the Palestinian Prime Minister's Advisor for Arab and Islamic Funds, Nasser Qtami.

The director general of WAFA Muhaisen Al-Atawna said that the campaign -- launched from Ramallah -- contained ten trucks filled with foodstuff, blankets and heating materials, which was being sent to Palestinian families in displacement camps in the West Bank.

Al-Atawna expressed his sincerest gratitude for Kuwait and its people for their continuous support, especially during these difficult times, and congratulated them on their national celebrations. (end)

