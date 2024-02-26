Star Sports Named Broadcaster For Legends Cricket Trophy

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Legends Cricket Trophy, the premier cricket extravaganza uniting iconic players in a thrilling new tournament, proudly announces Star Sports as its official broadcast partner for its upcoming tournament. Set to take place from March 8th to 19th 2024 at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, the event promises fans across the globe a chance to witness cricketing excellence!

The Legends Cricket Trophy stands as a celebration of the sport, bringing together some of the world's best cricketers in a dynamic 90-ball format that injects an electrifying pace to the game. With a commitment to revive cherished rivalries and showcase the enduring talent of cricket icons, this tournament is set to captivate fans worldwide. Spanning over 12 days, the tournament will feature 7 teams competing in 22 matches, offering fans an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favourite players, including legends such as Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, and TM Dilshan, among many others, in action once again.

Through Star Sports' extensive global network and cutting-edge broadcasting technology, fans from every corner of the world will have unprecedented access to watch and revel in the excitement of these matches.

Commenting on the association, Shavain Sharma, Director, Legends Cricket Trophy , expressed enthusiasm, stating,“We are thrilled to have Star Sports on board as our broadcaster for the upcoming tournament. With their extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, we are confident that they will bring the excitement and drama of the Legends Cricket Trophy to cricket fans across the world.”

Harry Griffith, Executive Director, Syndication and Acquisition – Sports, Disney Star said, “We are thrilled to announce our association with the Legends Cricket Trophy. At Star Sports, we take pride in offering cricket fans unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments. With this tournament, featuring top-notch legends and cutting-edge broadcast technology, we aim to elevate the viewing experience through our distinctive storytelling and programming.”

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sri Lanka, this cricket showdown promises a unique and enthralling experience as the cricketing legends showcase their prowess on the vibrant fields of the cricket-loving nation.

