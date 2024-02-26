TMC Leader In Bengal’S Ashoknagar Dies After Being Shot From Point Blank Range

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) Tension was brewing in Ashoknagar, a hamlet near the Indo-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal on Monday following the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader and deputy chief of a panchayat late on Sunday night.

The deceased, Bijan Das (49), had gone to the house of one of his associates to rest as he was feeling unwell after attending a public function near the Guma Railway Station.

According to the residents of the area, suddenly a man barged into the room where Bijan Das was resting and shot him from point blank range.

Bijan Das was immediately shifted to the Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Villagers told the police that internal party rivalry might be the reason behind the murder.

Police have identified a local resident named Gautam Das as the killer of the Trinamool Congress leader.

Gautam Das, who has a criminal record, is absconding and police have registered a case against him under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body of the deceased Trinamool Congress leader has been sent for post mortem.