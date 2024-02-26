Azerbaijan MFA Made Statement On 32Nd Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 32nd
anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.
The statement reads: "Today, it has been 32 years since the
Khojaly genocide committed against Azerbaijani civilians during
Armenia's military aggression and occupation of the territories of
Azerbaijan.
Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide against
Azerbaijanis was carried out along with crimes against humanity in
settlements, including Baganis Ayrim, Jamilli, Karkijahan, Meshali,
Malibayli, Gushchular, Garadagli, etc. throughout the occupation of
the territories of Azerbaijan. One of the worst atrocities of this
kind was committed against Khojaly residents.
On the night of 25-26 February 1992, Khojaly city, which was
sieged and whose ground traffic, as well as energy supply was cut
off since October 1991 and January 1992 respectively, was occupied
by Armenia's armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR's
366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery
shelling.
As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63
children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, 8
families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their
parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of
150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people,
who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is
still unknown.
Use of heavy weaponry without any military necessity against the
city of Khojaly where peaceful Azerbaijanis were living,
investigative materials on atrocities committed against the
civilians, eyewitness testimonials, as well as the confession of
Armenia's then Defense Minister and ex-President, Serzh Sargsyan
that“Before Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis thought that ... the
Armenians were people who could not raise their hand against the
civilian population. We were able to break that [stereotype]”
leaves no room for doubt that the massacre committed was not an
accident, but a deliberate crime of genocide planned by Armenia and
carried out by its subordinate forces.
As other crimes against humanity perpetrated by Armenia against
Azerbaijanis, Khojaly genocide is also a gross violation of
international humanitarian law, human rights law, as well as the
Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of
Genocide, Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or
Degrading Treatment or Punishment, International Convention on the
Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
Due to the failure to end the impunity of Armenia for crimes
against humanity, this country continued its existing practice and
committed war crimes against the population living in regions such
as Ganja, Barda, Tartar which are located at a considerable
distance from military operations during the 44-day Patriotic War.
This once again demonstrates the dire consequences of failing to
bring those responsible for crimes against humanity such as
genocide, which fall under the scope of universal jurisdiction, to
justice.
From this perspective, world community's support for measures
taken at the national and international level to end the impunity
of criminals, as well as collaboration in this field are
critical.
This year for the first time, on the 32nd anniversary of the
Khojaly genocide, our tricolor flag is flying over all the
territories of Azerbaijan, including the city of Khojaly, which is
a mental blowout and an incurable wound for every Azerbaijani.
Liberation of Khojaly embodies our strength and solidarity, thus
it is a bond of loyalty to the victims of the Khojaly genocide.
At the same time, Azerbaijan believes that continuing measures
taken at the national level and within the framework of current
international law will serve to end impunity and bring those
responsible for serious crimes committed during Armenia's
aggression against Azerbaijan to justice.
On this 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, we remember with
deepest respect and honor the memories of the innocent victims of
Armenia's ethnic hatred and genocidal crimes, including the Khojaly
genocide.
Rest in Peace!"
