(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions to Supply Elevators and Escalators for New Capital Relocation Project in Indonesia Orders received for 33 elevators and 22 escalators for key government facilities TOKYO, Feb 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Tadashi Matsumoto) announced today that PT. Mitsubishi Jaya Elevator and Escalator (MJEE), which is engaged in sales, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators in Indonesia,

has

secured

a major

order

to supply

a

total

of

55 units,

comprising

33 elevators and 22 escalators, for the Indonesia New Capital Relocation Project (Phase 1). This order for elevators and escalators for key government facilities such as the Presidential Palace and the Executive Office of the President, which are under construction in Nusantara, the new city currently being developed as the future capital of Indonesia, is the result of MJEE's solid business performance in the Indonesian elevator and escalator market and the high quality of its products and services. Product Features

Installation Sites Indonesian Presidential Palace, Presidential Office, Presidential Secretariat Office, and Office of the Ministry of State Secretariat Location Nusantara, Indonesia (Indonesia's planned future capital) Products Elevators: 33 units, escalators: 22 units Mitsubishi elevator and escalator monitoring and control systems, touchless button Manufacturer Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd. (Kingdom of Thailand, AMEC)

MJEE (Republic of Indonesia)





Overview of the Indonesia Capital Relocation Project

The Indonesian government is planning to move the national

capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in the eastern part of Kalimantan Island in

an effort

to solve

a number of

long-standing issues

that affect

the current capital, Jakarta,

including

a

high

population density due to the concentration of political and economic functions, rapid land subsidence,

and

frequent flooding

during

the rainy season,

as well as to address

the issue

of regional disparities between Java

and

the rest of Indonesia.

The government has set a target

date

of 2045 for the complete relocation to the new capital.

In the first phase of the relocation,

several

government functions

are scheduled

be relocated

within

2024.

MEBS's Elevator and Escalator Business in Indonesia

Indonesia is the third largest market for new elevators and escalators*1 among the ASEAN countries, after Vietnam and Thailand. Indonesia boasts the largest population and GDP in ASEAN, and is expected to continue to experience strong growth in demand along with sustained economic growth.

MJEE began selling elevators

and escalators

in Indonesia in

1996,

and

has since established itself as a market leader in the country.

MJEE now has its own production base in Karawang, West Java, and has been responding to local needs by combining major parts imported from Thailand's AMEC, our core base in Asia, with locally produced parts to achieve reduced costs and shorter lead times for high quality products.

Moreover, in accordance with Indonesia's domestic product usage (P3DN) program*2, in September 2021, MJEE received a certificate indicating that a domestic component level (TKDN) of 40% or more had been reached for machine room-less elevators with a rated load capacity of 1,275~1,600 kg and speed of 105 m or less. This certification allows the company to actively participate in purchasing and procurement projects conducted by the Indonesian Government as well as by state-owned and other public entities, thereby accelerating the expansion of its elevator and escalator business in Indonesia. MEBS will continue to provide safe and reliable products and services to the Indonesian market through MJEE, while aiming to increase the domestic component level of its other models to 40% or more.

*1 Based on demand for 2022, according to MEBS's own research

*2 A policy aimed at promoting the purchase and use of domestically produced products by the Indonesian government to achieve both growth in the Indonesian manufacturing industry and investor profits. As for government goods/service procurement., domestic products (meaning products with the domestic component level of 40% or more) are given priority. The domestic component level is calculated based on how much domestic production factors and costs such as raw materials, labor, and manufacturing overhead are used.

Overview of MJEE

Company Name PT. Mitsubishi Jaya Elevator and Escalator Representative Christian Satrya, President Director Location Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia Capital 15.784 billion Indonesian rupees Ownership Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 41%

Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation: 24%

Mitsubishi Corporation 15%

Pembangunan Jaya 20% Established October 1996 Employees 511 (As of December 2023) Business Sales, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators





Customer Inquiries

Corporate Planning Department, Global Business Group

Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation

...



Media Inquiries

Corporate Communication Division

Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions

Corporation

...

Press Release:



Source: Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationSectors: Electronics, Daily Finance, Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Engineering, Construct, Engineering, ASEAN, Local Biz, Government, Automation [IoT], Smart Cities