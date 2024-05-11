Hanuman Flag Removal Row: Hindu Activists Protest 'Torture' By Karnataka Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandya, May 11 (IANS) Hindu organisations and a section of advocates are staging a protest on Saturday in Keragodu village in Karnataka's Mandya district to protest alleged torture by state police and condemn notices served to Hindu activists in connection with the Hanuman flag removal row.

The saffron colour Hanuman flag removal by authorities from the 108-foot tall flag post during the occasion of the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Mandir in January at Keragodu village had led to huge controversy in the state. It had also led to a war of words between the opposition BJP and the state Congress government.

The BJP said that the state Congress government is resorting to such an act to "check the celebration of Hindu activists for the sake of appeasement politics".

The Hindu organisations have alleged that notices have been issued to Hindu activists by the Keragodu police asking them to reply in seven days about why a rowdy sheet should not be opened against them.

The police notice further said that the Hindu activists are indulging in "threatening people of other religions", abusing them with vulgar language and giving provocation in connection with the matter of flag post.

The notice has also stated that Hindu activists are indulging in illegal activities and why action should not be initiated against them. The Hindu activists are directed to appear before the police station and submit their clarifications.

The notices have been issued to Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists Chikkaballi Balu, Karthik and Harish. The police have also lodged a case against them under the IPC Sections 143, 149 (unlawful assembly with common intent), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty).