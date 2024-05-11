Qatar, Oman Sign Cultural Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Culture, and the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, signed the executive program for the memorandum of understanding in the culture field.

The agreement was signed by Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanem Mubarak Al Ali and Undersecretary of Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth in the Sultanate of Oman Saeed bin Sultan Al Busaidi on the sidelines of the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair.

The memorandum of understanding provides for the exchange of support in the fields of books, publishing, authorship, translation, digitization, book fairs, music, theater, libraries, archiving, protection and promotion of intangible cultural heritage, strengthening cooperation between cultural institutions, exchanging the organization of cultural events and activities, exchanging expertise, and conducting joint courses, in addition to cooperation in the field of intangible cultural heritage.

The agreement will be in effect for the years 2024 and 2025, and the two parties will support the existing cooperation between them in the cultural and artistic fields.