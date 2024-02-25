Iran Condemns Latest U.S.-British Airstrikes On Yemeni Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Feb 26 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, yesterday strongly condemned Saturday's attacks by the U.S. and British warplanes, against the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

He made the remarks in a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website, describing the large-scale military attacks launched late Saturday as“arbitrary, and in violation of the recognised international rules and regulations, as well as, Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Kanaani said, the United States and Britain once again proved that they were“supporters of Israel's war crimes” in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and“prioritise commitment to Israel's security and illegitimate objectives, over international peace and security.”

Kanaani added, with such attacks, the United States and Britain sought to“intensify the tension and crisis in the region, widen the scopes of the war and instability, divert public opinion away from the Israeli war crimes and provide Israel with the opportunity to continue its war crimes.”

Such kind of“arbitrary and aggressive” military operations would fail to lead to anything, but the intensification of insecurity and instability in the region, Kanaani said.

Local witnesses and residents said, in the attacks last night, at least four missiles hit the Al-Siyanah Military Camp, north of Sanaa's downtown, causing big explosions and fire, and the warplanes struck a military camp in the southern part of the capital and another camp on a mountain east of Sanaa.

U.S. media, citing anonymous U.S. officials, reported that, the United States and Britain hit more than a dozen Houthi targets, in response to a recent surge in the group's attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The officials said, the American and British fighter jets hit about 18 sites in this fourth joint strike against the Houthis since Jan 12.

The Houthis said, their attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinians, and aimed at forcing Israel and its allies to stop the deadly conflict in Gaza.– NNN-IRNA

