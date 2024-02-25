Sandeshkhali: Trinamool Leader Who Locked Himself In House After Being Chased By Women Rescued By Cops

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) Ajit Maiti, a Trinamool Congress leader from the unrest-struck Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, has been rescued by the police after he locked himself in his house for over four hours as he was being chased by a group of local women on Sunday. He was detained by the police after he was persuaded by the cops to come out of the house even as an angry crowd assembled outside his residence.

The allegation of the local women against Maiti is that, like two other arrested Trinamool Congress leaders -- Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, he was also responsible for the oppression of women for a long time. He has been accused of being involved in illegal grabbing of farmland, converting it into pisciculture farms by flowing in saline water and sexually harassing the local women.

According to police sources, Maiti, for now, was only detained. Later, he might be arrested.

On Sunday, two members of the West Bengal Cabinet, state irrigation minister Partha Bhowmik and the state fire services minister Sujit Basu went to Sandeshkhali to address a public religious function.

After learning that Maiti would also attend the function, the local villagers, mainly women, chased him.

Maiti swiftly ran back to his residence and locked himself in his room.

Even as the police made all attempts to persuade the villagers to move away from the place, the villagers did not relent, and continued assembling on the doorsteps of Maiti's residence.

Eventually, when the people calmed down a little, the police intervened.

The police personnel persuaded Maiti to come out of his room. After he stepped out, he was detained and was taken to the police station.