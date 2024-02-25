Previous Democrat legislator approves Trump for America president

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who once served as the vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee, has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the US presidential nomination. Gabbard, known for her outspoken views, denounced her former party during a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held just outside the United States capital.



Having resigned from the Democratic National Committee in 2016, citing the party's alleged manipulation of primaries in favor of Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, Gabbard minced no words in her criticism of the Democratic Party. She characterized the "Democrat elite and the swamp creatures in Washington" as lacking respect for Americans and their rights, accusing them of being driven by an "insatiable hunger for power."



Gabbard challenged the Democratic narrative that warns of Trump as a threat to democracy, dismissing such claims as "laughable" and labeling them as the mindset of dictators. She asserted that Democrats are justifying extreme actions by convincing themselves that they need to "destroy our democracy in order to save it," terming it "lunacy."



In a surprising twist, Gabbard praised Donald Trump as "a fighter" whose strength and resilience stem from his "sincere love and concern for the future of our country and his care for the American people." This endorsement comes as a significant departure from her previous support for President Joe Biden, whom she endorsed in the 2020 presidential election.



Gabbard suggested that President Biden would "crumble" under the pressure and attacks faced by Trump, emphasizing Trump's ability to withstand challenges. This unexpected endorsement adds a new dimension to the political landscape, highlighting divisions within the Democratic Party and showcasing Gabbard's willingness to cross party lines in her assessment of leadership qualities.



As Gabbard's endorsement reverberates through political circles, it raises questions about the evolving dynamics within the Democratic Party and the broader implications for the upcoming elections. The CPAC speech marks a notable moment in Gabbard's political journey, signaling a break from the party she once served, and a new alignment with Republican sentiments.



