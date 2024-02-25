(MENAFN) In response to widespread criticism and accusations of bias, Google has announced the suspension of its artificial intelligence program, Gemini, from generating images of people.



Formerly known as Bard, Gemini faced backlash for its perceived racial inaccuracies, with critics labeling it as "absurdly woke" and "blatantly racist." The controversy arose when users tested the AI's capabilities by requesting images of historical figures, only to receive results that seemingly prioritized diversity but excluded images of white individuals.



The AI, launched earlier this month and touted as Google's "most capable family of models," came under fire for its selective depiction of historical figures, prompting accusations of racial bias. Notably, Google faced scrutiny for Gemini's refusal to generate images of white people in response to certain requests.



Following public outcry and concerns over historical inaccuracies, Google acknowledged the issues with Gemini's image generation feature on Wednesday. The company stated that it was "already working to address recent issues" and announced a temporary pause on requests to generate images of people until an improved version is released.



Gemini users took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to share examples of the AI's alleged inaccuracies. Instances included depictions of a black man and a South Asian-looking woman dressed as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, vikings of diverse ethnicities, and representations of American "founders" that deviated from historical accuracy.



The suspension of Gemini underscores the challenges and controversies associated with AI technologies, particularly in the realm of image generation, and raises broader questions about addressing biases in artificial intelligence systems.





