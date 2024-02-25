German Vice Chancellor blames reporters of performing Moscow`s bidding following investigation question

(MENAFN) German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, also serving as the country's minister for economic affairs and climate action, found himself embroiled in controversy during a press conference when journalist Florian Warweg questioned him about allegations related to the use of Germany's domestic security service. The inquiry touched on claims that Habeck had enlisted the BfV to investigate ministerial officials expressing dissenting opinions from the government's political course.



During the press conference, Warweg referred to a case from August 2022, where two high-ranking officials within the Economy Ministry were suspected of spying for Russia based on their internal documents that exhibited "understanding for the Russian point of view." The investigation, reportedly prompted by Habeck's confidants, ultimately found no solid evidence of espionage but highlighted the officials' "emotional closeness to Russia."



When questioned about the use of the BfV to address dissenting opinions among civil servants, Habeck did not directly respond but instead questioned Warweg's credentials, asking if he was from Russia Today (RT). This move by the Vice Chancellor sparked further scrutiny into the allegations and raised concerns about the potential use of security services to suppress dissent within the government.



The incident highlights the delicate balance between safeguarding national security and upholding democratic principles, raising questions about the transparency and accountability of political leaders. As accusations swirl around Habeck's handling of dissenting voices, the clash with the journalist underscores the challenges faced by the media in seeking accountability from those in positions of power.



