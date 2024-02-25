Russian Army Attacked Zaporizhzhia Region 263 Times In 24 Hours, Woman Was Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The army of the Russian Federation fired 263 times at 10 settlements during the day, one person was killed and two were wounded.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"On February 24, an enemy shell claimed the life of a 61-year-old local resident of Huliaypole. Two people were wounded in the city due to enemy shelling - a 33-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. They are now in hospital," the statement said.

The Russians hit Robotyne with three aircraft shells, attacked Vilnyansk, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne with 60 drones , and fired 14 MLRS at Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

186 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Tavriyske, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and other localities.

Ukrenergo restorespower supply reliability

Over the past week, the enemy attacked 3,200 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked the frontline village of Huliaypole on the afternoon of February 24.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram