India Fashion Awards In Collaboration With WION To Be Held On 7Th And 8Th March 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The fourth edition of the prestigious India Fashion Awards (IFA) is set to grace the stage on 7th and 8th March at the esteemed St. Regis Hotel, Mumbai. As the leading fashion award in the nation, IFA stands as a beacon, honoring the ingenuity and brilliance of fashion industry stalwarts. This year, in collaboration with WION, the event embraces the theme 'Fashion for Good', delving deep into the realms of sustainability that echos the progressive spirit of the fashion world.



'Fashion for Good' brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including fashion designers, textile experts, policymakers, artisans, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates. The campaign aims to facilitate meaningful conversations and solutions on the future of sustainable fashion in India.



IFA and WION come together for an enthralling two-day conclave, enhanced by an array of exciting additions. It's not just about shining the spotlight on designers and models; IFA acknowledges the unsung heroes and artisans who form the backbone of the fashion ecosystem. From show directors to stylists, makeup artists to backstage managers, every stakeholder contributes to the vibrant tapestry of the fashion industry.



Mr. Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, WION emphasized on the key purpose, stating, "As we embark on this transformative journey with the India Fashion Awards, themed 'Fashion for Good', I am reminded of the power of style to catalyze change. We firmly believe that fashion is not just about what we wear, but also about the impact we make. Through our collective efforts, let's stitch together a narrative of sustainability and grace, where every design, every strut, becomes a testament to our commitment to a better, brighter future."



Expressing his excitement about the upcoming edition, Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder, India Fashion Awards, said: "India Fashion Awards is a movement that aims to change the dynamics of the fashion industry. We plan to bring together every individual from the fashion fraternity transcending their distinct roles in the entire ecosystem, along with the 'farm to fashion' approach which talks about adding value in each step of the process - reflecting the true essence of sustainability."



This edition features over 30 award categories, such as Designer of the Year, Fashion Stylist of the Year, Model of the Year, Makeup Artist of the Year, Fashion Influencer of the Year and Fashion Photographer of the Year. The distinguished jury includes Ms. Lubna Adam, Ms. Candice Pinto, Ms. Leena Singh, Ms. Rochelle Pinto, Ms. Anaita Shroff Adajania, Mr. Raghavendra Rathore, Mr. Tarun Khiwal, and Ms. Aditi Srivastava. In addition to the jury, Mr. Daman Chaudhary will serve on the advisory panel.



About WION:



WION (World is One) is an English global news brand from Zee Media with a presence in over 190 countries. It focuses on delivering global news from an Indian perspective.





About the India Fashion Awards:



India Fashion Awards is Asia's prestigious platform that aims to recognize, salute and showcase the creativity and innovation of Indian fashion members to a global audience. The organization celebrates and honors fashion designers, models, photographers, artisans, and every other tier of individuals whose outstanding contribution is taking the Indian fashion industry to greater heights. IFA endeavors to support Indian fashion, showcasing the creativity and exemplary work of the industry members and recognizing the excellence displayed by them.

