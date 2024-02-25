(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Moravia Elected First Trans Vice Mayor in the History of Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
More Search TCRN Updated: February 18, 2024 Moravia Elected First Trans Vice Mayor in the History of Costa Rica
The official is currently a councilor of that local government and starting in May he will occupy the second vice mayor's office
By TCRN STAFF February 18, 2024
With the support of 45% of the votes in Moravia, Gerhard Hernández became this Sunday the first openly trans vice mayor in the history of Costa Rica official is currently a councilor of that local government and starting in May he will occupy the second vice mayor's office Moravi , Diego Armando López was elected mayor for the Somos Moravia party.
Making history
“We made history and yes, we made it in the plural for all the struggles that each person in the community has given during all these years. For so many voices that have been extinguished along the way, because for me to be here today, many trans sisters died along the way and today I want to honor their memory (...)
A new reality
More than a trans person, I am a person aware of the reality of the country in which I live and for that reason I want to continue fighting to change this reality.“I am an academically prepared person and the current youngest councilor of the Moravia Municipal Council who was elected at only 19 years old for that position. Today, at 24 years old, I assume this new stage with great joy but above all with great responsibility,” said the official.-
