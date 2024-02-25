Fragile Opposition Unity

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



When INDIA Alliance was formed in June 2023, it held the promise of offering a tough political challenge to the dominance of the ruling BJP led by the overarching figure of the prime minister Narendra Modi. Apart from Rahul Gandhi's Congress Party which continues to enjoy a national footprint – albeit drastically shrunken in the last decade – the regional parties with their committed support bases made the alliance a force to reckon with.

But with the exit of Nitish Kumar, one of the alliance's key architects,

and the growing rumblings over pre-election seat-sharing the alliance has started unraveling



But with the seat-sharing agreements between SP and Congress in the UP and the AAP and Congress in Punjab and Delhi, things finally seem to be turning around for the alliance. For example, the SP president, Akhilesh Yadav had recently decided to skip Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi and Raebareli. Now he might be joining it. Akhilesh's unilateral announcement of 11 Lok Sabha seats for the Congress in UP had earlier caught the Congress off guard, leading to a scramble to address the discord. The subsequent announcement of candidates for 16 seats by the SP further complicated matters. Now the deal has been sealed with Yadav giving the Congress 17 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is much that isn't going well for the alliance. In West Bengal, the seat arrangement talks between Trinamool Congress and the Congress have hit a dead-end. There are other issues too. The alliance, which had initially projected a united front against the ruling BJP, now finds itself grappling with internal discord, jeopardizing its ability to present a formidable challenge not only in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh but also at the national level.



The Congress, facing demands for more seats and navigating the delicate dance of coalition politics, must recognize the urgency of presenting a united front against the BJP. In the face of these internal fissures, the need for opposition parties to prioritize democracy over individual interests becomes paramount.



The defection of Jayant Chaudhary to the BJP further underlines the fragility of opposition alliances. The INDIA Alliance must heed this warning and prioritize a collective effort to safeguard the democratic values that bind them together. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are not just a battle for individual seats; they are a test of the opposition's ability to present a cohesive, united front against the BJP's formidable electoral machinery.

Read Also NC's Solo Stand Remain Committed To Unity Of INDIA Bloc, Says PDP Amid Reports Of Party Quitting Alliance

In the midst of these challenges, it is imperative for the opposition leaders to rise above individual differences, prioritize the greater goal of countering the ruling party, and forge a unified strategy. Any internal discord only weakens their collective ability to stand against the BJP's electoral juggernaut.

