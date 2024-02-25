Saffron Revival In Kashmir: NSM Scheme Rejuvenates Over 2,500 HA In 13 Yrs

According to the progress report on the“National Mission on Saffron” (NSM) scheme that was launched by Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of India during the year 2010-11, over 2598.75 hectares of saffron land stands rejuvenated as on date out of 3715 hectares under the mission.

Notably, there have been reports of significant decline in saffron production in the valley from the last ten years.

The decline has been mainly attributed to climate changes, drought, market challenges, orthodox cultivation methods coupled with various biotic and abiotic stresses and poor plant stand.

Keeping in view of the serious threat to the spice and to give a boost to Saffron production and to mitigate the sufferings of the saffron growers, the central government decided to uplift the sector and announced Rs 400 crore under the NSM.

According to the agriculture department of the union territory, which is the nodal agency to implement the scheme, over 257.2819 Crore have been spent till 2021 out of 400.11 Crore.

Out of which Govt. of India's

share is 315.99 Crore while farmers share is 84.12 Crore.

The project partners for the implementation of the National Saffron Mission (NSM) are: Directorate of Agriculture, Kashmir; Directorate of Agriculture, Jammu; Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology; Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture Srinagar (CITH); and National Horticulture Board (NHB).

The main objective of the mission was to make vertical and horizontal improvement in the overall productivity of Saffron. Additionally, it aimed to enhance the quality of Saffron and research and extension capabilities. The mission also sought to develop appropriate systems for organized marketing, quality-based pricing of Saffron, and for formulating direct transactions between growers, traders, exporters, and industrial agencies.

The figures reveal that over the years, there has been substantial increase in the crop yields recorded for the areas rejuvenated under National Mission on Saffron from 1.88 kg/ha to 4-5 kg/ hectare.

The progress report further says that the irrigation system has been strengthened with construction of 128 (124 Private Sector: 04 Public Sector)

It says that each well is to be connected with 30 sprinkler irrigation sets and each sprinkler set has a command of 01 hectares.

The report further stresses that the production of saffron is an outcome of biological activity which is highly sensitive to changes in weather.

The important weather variables such as excessive rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind etc. influence the biological process directly or indirectly.

“For instance, low soil moisture due to poor precipitation adversely affects corm multiplication resulting in reduced plant density and poor precipitation during growth period results in stunted plant growth which ultimately affects the crop yield/productivity,” it adds.

The report says that the the department

is vigorously motivating the farmers to adopt scientific methods of Saffron Cultivation for higher biological yields i.e. 7.5 Kg/ha which will result in the socio-economic upliftment of Saffron growers, excess revenue generation, and importantly the UT of J&K will maintain the legacy of producing world's best saffron which is being pursued by way of implementing approved components under Saffron Mission.

On domestic marketing of spice, the report says that the Saffron produced at farmer fields is considered to be of good quality in comparison to Iranian produce.

“...therefore, intermediaries are required to be eliminated from the marketing channel to ensure better pricing for growers in the domestic and international market which will help growers in realizing competitive prices,” it adds.

On quality testing and marketing of the spice, the department says that National Horticulture Board, GoI have constructed the Spice Park/India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Center (IIKSTC) under National Saffron Mission at Dussu Pampore at an estimated cost of Rs. 37.81 Crore.

The idea, according to them, is to establish a state-of-the-art facility at IIKSTC. This facility aims tout in place scientific post-harvest handling practices like Stamen Separation, Drying and Grading etc. ; to enforce adoption of quality standards and fix the price based on Quality grades at farm gate level; to end the menace of spurious saffron and adulteration; to carry out regular evaluation and certification of saffron; and to provide a common facilitation center for E- trading of Kashmir saffron on PAN INDIA Mode and branding of Kashmir Saffron.

