Yemen's Houthis Claim Attacks On U.S. Oil Tanker, Warships

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 25 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said today, it attacked a U.S. oil tanker and U.S. navy ships, in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea yesterday, with missiles and drones, while the U.S. military responded with airstrikes.

The attacks were in support of the Palestinians and a response to the U.S.-British“aggression” against Yemen, said Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea.

He said, the Houthis targeted the U.S. oil tanker, Torm Thor, in the Gulf of Aden, and several U.S. warships in the Red Sea, with“appropriate naval missiles” and“unmanned aerial vehicles.”

The U.S. Central Command said on social media X, formerly Twitter, that, it intercepted a Houthi missile firing at the Torm Thor, yesterday.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on international shipping since mid-Nov last year, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing intense Israeli attacks.– NNN-SABA

