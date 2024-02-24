French Veterans Commemorate 33Rd Anniversary Of Kuwait Liberation Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- The French veterans of the Gulf war held a symbolic ceremony on Saturday marking the 33rd anniversary of the Kuwait Liberation Day, in the presence of the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Paris Mohammad Al-Jadaie.

The ceremony was held at the Arc de Triomphe square near the torch of the unknown soldiers in Paris. Kuwaiti and French flags were hoisted at the ceremony.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Jadaie expressed his country's appreciation for the role played by France in liberating Kuwait, saying that the French participation reflected the depth of the bilateral relations.

Al-Jadaie renewed thanks and gratitude of the State of Kuwait for the "courageous" French stances in supporting Kuwaiti rights and defending its independence and sovereignty during the Iraqi invasion.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of French military officials and US officials. (end)

mao









MENAFN24022024000071011013ID1107894790