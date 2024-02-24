UAE Traffic Alert: Rolling Road Closures In Abu Dhabi For Final Day Of Cycling Race On Sunday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 5:40 PM

Temporary suspension of traffic on some roads in Abu Dhabi will continue on Sunday for the final day of the UAE Tour cycling race, authorities said.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said that there will be rolling closures in the garden city of Al Ain from 12pm to 4.40pm for the seventh stage of the tour.

The seventh stage, named the International Holding Company Stage, will see the riders start at the Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa and finish atop the Jebel Hafeet, the second tallest mountain in the UAE.

The authorities advised motorists to familiarise themselves with the road closures and urged drivers to begin their journey early so as to not encounter any inconvenience along the way.

See the map below:

As per the map provided provided by ITC, the first closure will take place from 12pm to 12 followed by the second phase from 12 to 12.

The third phase is from 12 to 12 followed by the fourth phase from 12 to 1pm. The fifth phase will be from 1pm to 1.05pm followed by the sixth phase from 1.05pm to 1.20pm.

The seventh phase will take place from 1.20pm to 1.35 pm with the eighth phase from 1.35pm to 1.45pm.

The ninth phase will see a closure from 1.45pm to 2.10pm followed by the 10th phase from 2.10pm to 2.40pm. The 11th phase will be from 2.40pm to 3pm followed by the 12th phase from 3pm to 3.15pm.

The 13th phase will witness a closure from 3.15pm to 3.20pm, while the 14th phase takes place from 3.20pm to 4.10pm. The 15th and final phase is from 4.10pm to 4.40pm.

The International Holding Company Stage is a mountain stage where the riders will traverse a distance of 161km.

The riders will begin by winding their way through the garden city and will pass landmarks such as Al Ain University Al Qattara and Al Hili. They will then pass through the pristine sands of the desert before returning to Green Mubazzarah. Then begins he arduous climb to the Jebel Hafeet, which stands tall at 1,249 metres.

