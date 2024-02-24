Zelensky And Foreign Leaders Lay Flowers At Wall Of Memory On Mykhailivska Square

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with the Prime Ministers of Italy, Canada, Belgium, George Meloni, Justin Trudeau, Alexander De Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the President .

The Head of State and foreign leaders walked along the line of soldiers of the honor guard.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Honor Guard lay a wreath from the President and wreaths from the heads of government of Italy, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission.







































































To the sound of the bugle, the audience honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

"St. Michael's Square. The wall of memory. Together with our partners, we honored our bravest people who fought for Ukraine and freedom and gave their lives so that Ukraine could live. Eternal glory and gratitude to our heroes," Zelensky said in a statement on Telegra .

As Ukrinform reported, on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo came to Ukraine.

Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, they visited the airport in Hostomel, Kyiv region, from where the Russian military launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.