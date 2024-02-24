Industry Chambers Chief, JBC Dubai Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 24 (Petra) -- Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry President Fathi Jaghbir and Jordan Business Council Dubai (JBC) head Ahmad Hindawi Saturday discussed scopes for closer cooperation between the two sides with the aim of enhancing bilateral trade between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.They said in a press release that the meeting tackled prospects to achieve economic integration and partnership between Jordanian and UAE businessmen, noting that the leadership of the two countries supports integration through an industrial partnership initiative between Jordan, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain.That partnership provides promising opportunities in feasible and value added sectors to build an integrated industrial partnership to achieve sustainable development towards Arab economic integration, added the statement.Jaghbir told the meeting, which brought together Jordanian industrialists taking part in Gulfood 2024 with their UAE peers, Jaghbir pointed to a stimulating Jordanian investment environment and industrial opportunities with added value.For his part, Hindawi stressed the deep and strategic relations between Jordan and the UAE, noting that the volume of Jordanian investments in the Emirates exceeds $2 billion and UAE investments in Jordan top $4 billion.He said the Emirates hosts some 300,000 Jordanian investors, experts or businesspeople.