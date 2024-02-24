Emily Blunt Says She Feels 'Lighter Than Air' After Turning 41

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Emily Blunt shared that she's feeling "happy" and "peaceful" after turning 41.
The actress told people: "I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy. I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, peaceful, happy."
Her 'Oppenheimer' co-star Robert Downey Jr, praised the actress, calling her an "optimist", reports aceshowbiz.
Speaking about his London-born co-star, he said: "Blunt is most naturally disposed to being an optimist, while being real about things. And also, it's really weird, because you don't see a lot of Brit in her. I'm not saying because you're so cool, but you have an equanimity and a balance - you almost never talk smack about anyone."
She struggled with stuttering as a child, and the actress recently revealed that she would love to make a movie "about a stutterer."
