LIVE UPDATES: Scores Killed Overnight After Israel Attacks Shelter In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: More than 100 people were reported killed early Saturday in overnight strikes across Gaza, reported as UN voiced concern of growing risk of famine saying that Gazans are 'in extreme peril while the world watches on'.

An Israeli air strike Friday destroyed the Gaza home of well-known Palestinian comedian Mahmoud Zuaiter, reported AFP, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens more, the health ministry said.

The ministry announced early Saturday that at least 103 more people were killed in strikes overnight, with many others believed to be missing under rubble.

[10am Doha Time] Gaza Palestinians 'in extreme peril while the world watches on'

The UN has warned of the growing risk of famine and its main aid body for Palestinians, the UNWRA, desperately needs resources as Gaza Palestinians are“in extreme peril while the world watches on”.

Footage shared by AFP news agency showed distraught people queueing for food in the territory's devastated north on Friday and staging a protest decrying their living conditions.

“Look, we are fighting each other over rice,” said Jabalia resident Ahmad Atef Safi.“Where are we supposed to go?”

“We have no water, no flour and we are very tired because of hunger. Our backs and eyes hurt because of fire and smoke,” fellow Jabalia resident Oum Wajdi Salha said.

“We can't stand on our feet because of hunger and lack of food.”

In a Friday night statement on X, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said:“Without adequate food and water supplies, as well as health and nutrition services, the elevated risk of famine in #Gaza is projected to increase.”

[9:30am Doha Time] Mostly women and children killed in overnight attacks

Al Jazeera reported a very deadly and a bloody night for people in the central area and the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The worst of these overnight attacks happened at early hours of this morning in Deir el-Balah, in homes where more than 120 people were sheltering. The vast majority of the people were displaced Palestinians. Jazeera further that 25 people killed and more than 70 people with critical injuries were reported to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Women and children make up the vast majority of those killed in the overnight attacks.

[9am Doha Time] Brazil's President Lula blasts Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza – again

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has doubled down on his criticism of Israel, saying, once again, that what“the Israeli government is doing is not war, it is genocide”.

“Children and women are being murdered,” Lula said at a public event and then posted his comments on social media.

Referring to the furore in Israel over comments last weekend when he compared Israel's war on Gaza to the Holocaust, Lula said on Friday night that people should read for themselves what he had said about Israel's conduct.

“Read the interview and stop judging me based on the speech of the prime minister of Israel,” Lula said.

In his post on Saturday, Lula added:“I say: I will not exchange my dignity for falsehood. I am in favour of the creation of a free and sovereign Palestinian State. May this Palestinian State live in harmony with the State of Israel.”

[8:45am Doha Time] Palestinians cling to life in Rafah, a town likely to be Israel's next focus

In the narrow crevices between the tents that crowd nearly every inch of the southern Gaza town of Rafah, Palestinians cling to life amid the grinding war with Israel.

A barefoot boy wears a pot on his head and beams a smile. A child lugs a jerry can half his size full of water. Men sit at half-empty tables selling canned goods. A tapestry of laundry hangs from every line.

The world's gaze is on Rafah, the once-sleepy town along the Egyptian border that is likely Israel's next focus in its fight against Hamas. Read more