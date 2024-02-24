FIIB\'S 13Th Responsibility Summit Unveils Responsibility Report 2023-2024 Emphasizing Action With Responsibility

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 23, 2024: Reinforcing its commitment toward a sustainable future, the 13th Responsibility Summit of the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) served as a benchmark in scale, participation, and knowledge-sharing. The historic summit touched upon the theme, \"Nudge Forward: Empowering Change, Transforming Societies\", emphasizing the subtle yet profound shifts necessary for societal progress.



The event started with lighting the lamp, followed by an inaugural speech delivered by Prof Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director, FIIB, which highlighted the institute\'s history of sustainable development that aligns with the philosophy of Mr K, the founder of FIIB. Unveiling the Responsibility Report 2024, she discussed three key areas of responsible work at FIIB - teaching, operating activities, and community engagement. The event witnessed the participation of a distinguished and seasoned group of professional experts to exchange effective sustainability practices.



The guest of honour, Mr. Ratnesh Jha, Executive Director of U.N. Global Compact Network India, was presented with the Responsibility Award for leading sustainable development. Applauding the key initiatives FIIB is spearheading, he further encouraged the budding business professionals to prepare to meet the future needs of the industry. In his words, \"Things you imbibe today here will shape the future of India\". Concluding his speech, he highlighted the importance of more private participation to achieve sustainable targets India has vowed in upcoming years. Echoing his views in the keynote address, Mr. Arpit Sharma, COO at Skill Council for Green Jobs, engaged in a lively interaction with students, providing valuable insights and opportunities in the booming Indian green industry. He further highlighted the key initiatives the Skill Council has taken and invited FIIBians to collaborate on the upcoming green projects.



The \'Responsibility Pledge\' oath-taking ceremony was a key attraction of the summit. A decisive moment unfolded as students solemnly pledged to uphold responsibility and ethical conduct in their endeavours. Following the ceremony, the panel discussion on \"Nudging for Good: Embracing Responsibility and Amplifying Social Impact\" sparked thought-provoking conversations among industry experts and thought leaders. Moderated by Ms Divyani Diddi, Senior Choice Architect at Behavioural Insights Architecture & Strategy Private Limited, the session featured esteemed panellists including Ms Aditi A., Country Director at Girl Up, U.N. Foundation; Mr Milan George Jacob, Communication Specialist at Council on Energy, Environment and Water; Mr Pradeep Sangwan, Founder of Healing Himalayas; and Dr Kokil Jain, Dean of Research and Outreach at Fortune Institute of International Business, Delhi. The diverse expertise and perspectives brought by the esteemed panellists enriched the discussion and provided valuable insights into driving positive change through responsible actions.



The summit concluded with the students presenting their impactful contributions and valuable insights acquired during their Social Internships. The presentations demonstrated how their work aligned with the UNSDGs 4,5, 8, and 9 and emphasized potential intellectual contributions.



Some of the key sustainability initiatives carried out by FIIB to date include:



1. In collaboration with the Haub School of Business, FIIB developed a sustainability dashboard to help universities share best practices on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With its SDG Dashboard, FIIB is the fourth Indian business school to have one.



2. As a core course of FIIB, SIP (Social Internship Program) provides students with fieldwork experience in the social sector. Collaboration with Social Sector Organizations (SSOs) aligns students\' project needs with those of the organizations.



3. FIIB has adopted a cluster of five villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan of the GOI. Primary surveys were conducted in all villages this year, and activities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals are underway.



4. FIIB Jaagriti Club aims to contribute to society by teaching service orientation to students. Jaagriti Club held Nukkad Natak, Skill Development for Primary School Children, Education Awareness Activities, and Clothes Donation Drives this year.



5. At our TEDx events, \'Ideas Worth Spreading\' are spread in communities. The 5th edition of TEDxFIIB is yet to mark another development, growth, and knowledge milestone on March 02, 2024.



6. A major component of FIIB\'s mission is to conduct sustainability-driven research. Seventeen papers were published, and several research conferences related to sustainability issues were organized and attended by faculty this year.



7. \"TILES- Technology, Inclusiveness, Leadership, Entrepreneurship & Sustainability\" was Manthan\'s theme this year. The concept of \'Manthan\' relates to UN SDG Goal 8, which states that \"Sustained and inclusive economic growth can drive progress, create decent jobs for all and improve living standards\".



8. FIIB has also partnered with Betterlyf to foster a sense of well-being and mental health among students, faculty, and staff.



9. To pursue a more equitable and empowered world, FIIB has a strategic partnership with IDEA, the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association, an organization dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities (PWDs) through entrepreneurship.



10. Furthermore, FIIB incorporates sustainability concepts into its curriculum and courses. In this course, students learn sustainability concepts and apply them daily.





About FIIB (Fortune Institute of International Business)



Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is a unique B-School in the heart of New Delhi. A school on a mission, FIIB boasts a future-ready curriculum and an integrated approach to accommodate intellectual personas to address societal and environmental issues over the past 30 years.





Company :-Magnon Group

User :- Shreya Mathur

Email :...