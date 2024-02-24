Russia's Su-34 Down In Kherson Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber reportedly crashed in the occupied part of Kherson region.
This is reported by Radio Liberty , Ukrinform saw.
"A Russian Su-34 plane crashed in the Henichesk district of Kherson region. Eyewitnesses posted videos from the crash site," the report says.
According to unverified reports, the plane was shot down. Read also:
The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reports that the Russian Su-34 disappeared from radar screens after launching a missile at Ukrainian cities. This allegedly happened "at an altitude of 2,000 m above the Henichesk district."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force confirmed the downing of Russia's A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.
