Russia's Su-34 Down In Kherson Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber reportedly crashed in the occupied part of Kherson region.

This is reported by Radio Liberty , Ukrinform saw.

"A Russian Su-34 plane crashed in the Henichesk district of Kherson region. Eyewitnesses posted videos from the crash site," the report says.

According to unverified reports, the plane was shot down.

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russia's A-50 aircraft

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reports that the Russian Su-34 disappeared from radar screens after launching a missile at Ukrainian cities. This allegedly happened "at an altitude of 2,000 m above the Henichesk district."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force confirmed the downing of Russia's A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.