Today Marks Second Anniversary Of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two years ago, at around 3:40 Kyiv time, the first convoy of Russian tanks crossed into Ukraine in Luhansk region as Russia launched its first missiles at the country's rear.

This year, on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of partner states are planning to visit the country. In particular, on February 24, G7 leaders will hold a virtual meeting with Ukraine's participation.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a press conference on Sunday, February 25. On the same day, a conference will be held with the participation of Ukraine's military and political leadership. The event will address the development of the Ukrainian Army, the country's integration into the EU and NATO, and restoration of the physical and mental health of Ukrainians affected by war.

Over the two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has inflicted considerable losses on Russia both in terms of manpower and military equipment.

As of February 23, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 408,240 Russian invaders, as per the General Staff.

Over this period, Ukraine's forces have destroyed a large amount of enemy equipment, including 6,526 main battle tanks, 12,410 armored fighting vehicles, and 9,916 artillery systems.

More than 2,600 Ukrainian soldiers and nearly 150 civilians were returned from Russian captivity as part of the ongoing exchange efforts.

Two years into the full-scale invasion, over 30,000 Ukrainian civilians were injured, and about 10,000 were killed.

As of February 23, 1,758 children were affected across Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. A total of 528 children were killed and 1,230 were injured.

