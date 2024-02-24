United States Logistics Automation Market Size, Trends, Demand, Forecast 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Logistics Automation Market Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail and E-Commerce, 3PL, Aerospace and Defense, Oil, Gas and Energy, Chemicals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States Logistics automation market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.40% during 2024-2032.

United States Logistics Automation Market Trends:

Logistics automation refers to the integration of technology and processes within the supply chain to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and reduce human intervention. It encompasses a wide range of technologies, including robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. These technologies are employed at various stages of the logistics process, such as inventory management, order fulfillment, transportation, and warehousing. By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, logistics automation enables companies to optimize resource utilization, minimize errors, and respond more quickly to consumer demands. For instance, automated warehouse systems use robots to handle inventory, reducing the need for manual labor and enabling faster and more accurate order picking and packing.

The rapid growth of e-commerce in the United States has been a major driver of logistics automation. With the rise in online shopping, retailers and logistics providers are facing increasing pressure to fulfill orders quickly and accurately. Automation technologies, such as robotic order picking systems, automated sortation centers, and autonomous delivery vehicles, enable companies to meet the growing demands of e-commerce while maintaining operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the

logistics industry in the United States is grappling with a shortage of skilled labor, particularly in warehousing and transportation. Labor costs are on the rise, prompting companies to seek alternatives to manual labor. Automation technologies offer a solution to these challenges by reducing reliance on human workers and optimizing productivity. Automated warehouse systems, for instance, can handle tasks such as inventory management, order picking, and packing with greater speed and accuracy than traditional manual methods. Other than this, in the

competitive marketplace, consumers expect faster and more convenient delivery options. This demand for speed and flexibility is pushing logistics companies to invest in automation technologies that can accelerate order fulfillment and last-mile delivery. Automated sortation systems, drones, and driverless vehicles are among the innovations being deployed to expedite the delivery process and meet consumer expectations for quick turnaround times.

Moreover, technological advancements, particularly in robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, are driving innovation in logistics automation. Robotics technologies, such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and robotic arms, are becoming increasingly sophisticated and affordable, making them accessible to a wider range of businesses. AI-powered algorithms are being used to optimize transportation routes, predict demand, and improve supply chain visibility. These technological innovations are enabling companies to achieve higher levels of automation and efficiency in their logistics operations.

United States Logistics Automation Market Segmentation:

Component Insights:



Hardware



Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)



Automated Sorting Systems



De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems



Conveyor Systems



Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)

Order Picking

Software



Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)

Services



Value Added Services Maintenance

Function Insights:



Warehouse and Storage Management Transportation Management

Enterprise Size Insights:







Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Insights:



Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Retail and E-Commerce

3PL

Aerospace and Defense

Oil, Gas and Energy

Chemicals Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

