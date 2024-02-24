Two Successive Wet Spells Likely In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Sky was partly cloudy in J&K on Saturday as the MeT office forecast another spell of rain/snow between February 27 and 28, as well as between March 1 and 3.

An official of the MeT department said that while the first spell between February 27 to 28 would be light to moderate, the second spell between March 1 and 3 would be moderate to heavy and widespread.

Srinagar had minus 3.1, Gulmarg minus 9 and Pahalgam minus 7.4 degree celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 16.7 and Kargil minus 20.2 degree celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.3, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.1, Bhaderwah minus 2.2 and Banihal minus 1.6 as the minimum temperature.