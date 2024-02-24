Ukrainian Parliament Approves Bill On Single Roaming Zone With EU Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted at first reading Bill No. 10265 on a single roaming system with the European Union.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainians who will travel to EU countries will be able to use national mobile communication tariffs and not to pay additional fees for roaming services for four months. Likewise, European travelers will use domestic tariffs," the post reads.

Bill No. 10265 "On the Introduction of Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Implementation of European Legislation on Roaming" was adopted at first reading.

With the adoption of the draft law, Ukraine will fulfill one of the conditions of European integration in the field of electronic communications to create a single digital market with the EU.