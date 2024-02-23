Living Our Purpose Ivelisse Lugo

(MENAFN- 3BL) As the Chairman, CEO, and President of Quest Diagnostics, Jim Davis receives plenty of messages from various customers, business partners, and patients. But a note he recently received caught his attention.

A Quest patient named Burton has been going to our Patient Service Center (PSC) in Ruskin, Florida, every three months for 30 years. One of his most recent visits was so memorable, he sent a letter over to Jim about his experience with Patient Services Representative Ivelisse Lugo .

Burton said he had“the most courteous and knowledgeable technician” draw his blood for his doctor's requirements.

“Ivelisse was so good I didn't realize she had taken my blood at all,” Burton wrote.

The patient wanted to make sure that others knew of the“excellent job” Ivelisse was doing and looks forward to having her draw his blood again.“She is a fine example of the quality service Quest Diagnostics provides,” Burton wrote.

Tina McCallister , Patient Services Supervisor, said Ivelisse recently transferred to her PSC location and came to her team from the Bradenton location.

She came to Quest through a temporary agency that Quest brought on in November.“She is an asset to my team for sure,” Tina said.

The patient feedback Ivelisse received was an example of“The Quest Way” in action and a demonstration of the behaviors at Quest we value -Customer First, Care, Collaboration, Continuous Improvement, and Curiosity-our 5Cs.