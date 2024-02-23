Cultural Week Of Azerbaijan In Qatar Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani and Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Adil Karimli, opened the cultural week of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Qatar, at the 'U VENUE' hall in the Mureikh area.

HE the Minister of Culture praised the Azerbaijani cultural activities, expressing his admiration for the distinctive creative industries of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and stressing the role of cultural exchange in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The events included performances by the Azerbaijan Symphony Orchestra, traditional musical instruments and folkloric performances.

The Cultural Week of the Republic of Azerbaijan includes displays of traditional clothes, and an exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets that will be held during four days at the Al Jasra Cultural Club, in addition to artistic performances in different areas of Doha.

The Ministry of Culture organizes the activities of the Cultural Week of Azerbaijan in Qatar as part of the cultural events programs with sisterly and friendly countries, and aims to strengthen cultural relations and introduce the countries cultures and creative heritage.