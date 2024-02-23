24 More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Raid On Central Gaza Yesterday: Death Toll Reached 29,514

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 24 (NNN-WAFA) – Israeli airstrike on a house in the central Gaza Strip killed at least 24 Palestinians, and wounded many, yesterday, Palestinian security and medical sources said.

The sources said that, the house in Deir el-Balah was sheltering displaced people, when it was hit by the Israeli attack. The dead and injured, mostly children, were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city.

Civil defence crews were searching for survivors under the rubble of the house, amid reports of missing people, according to the sources.

The Gaza Health Ministry said yesterday that, the Palestinian death toll in the coastal enclave has reached 29,514, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA