Number Of Victims Of Night Attack On Dnipro Increased To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in a night attack in Dnipro has increased to two.
The head of the
Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii, Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Another victim of an enemy attack on Dnipro. The body of a woman was found between the eighth and ninth floors," the post reads.
Shahed's strike on high-rise building in Dnipro
: man's body was pulled out of rubble
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the body of a man was found under the rubble.
An enemy drone hit a multi-story building, eight people were injured, two of them in the hospital.
Residents of 18 apartments have to be relocated from the damaged building.
