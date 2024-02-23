Number Of Victims Of Night Attack On Dnipro Increased To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in a night attack in Dnipro has increased to two.

The head of the

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii, Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Another victim of an enemy attack on Dnipro. The body of a woman was found between the eighth and ninth floors," the post reads.

Shahed's strike on high-rise building in: man's body was pulled out of rubble

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the body of a man was found under the rubble.

An enemy drone hit a multi-story building, eight people were injured, two of them in the hospital.

Residents of 18 apartments have to be relocated from the damaged building.